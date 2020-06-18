These cities will have flights to Punta Cana from July 1

Santo Domingo, DR

The Punta Cana International Airport plans to receive 363 flights in the fourth phase of the economic de-escalation, for which reason the terminal in the tourist area has implemented a protocol in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These are the countries, airlines, and cities that will travel to Punta Cana from July 1 to which the Listin Diario had access. Air Canada and Air Transat will travel from Toronto and Montreal, Canada.

From Europe, only Madrid, Spain, will have flights to Punta Cana for July through the Air Europa, Evelop Airlines and Wamos Air airlines.

The US cities with flights available to Punta Cana are Miami, Atlanta, New York, Fort Lauderdale, Dallas, Newark, Boston, Charlotte, Houston, and San Juan (from Washington). The airlines from the United States that will reach the Dominican tourist destination in the eastern area are American Airlines, Delta, JetBlue, Spirit, Suncountry, and United.

The Punta Cana airport has scheduled flights from Panama City through Copa Airlines, although this Central American destination announced this Wednesday that it suspended for the third time and until July 23 the suspension of international flights due to the COVID pandemic. -19.

Punta Cana will receive flights from Zurich, Switzerland by Edelweiss Air; from Lisbon in Portugal through the Orbest airline, and from the cities London, Manchester, and Birmingham of England by Tui Airways.