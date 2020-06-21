Dominican Republic is “ready” to reopen tourism on July 1

In a statement issued after a meeting between government and private sector representatives to discuss said protocol, the head of Tourism, Francisco Javier García, stated that “the most important thing is the health and well-being of tourists” and was convinced that “we will achieve that objective with the application of this protocol.”

Santo Domingo, Jun 18 (EFE) .- The Dominican Republic is “ready” to reopen the tourist activity on July 1, they assured this Thursday from the Ministry of Tourism that, along with the private sector, it gives “the final touches” to the protocol of safety and health that will be implemented from the aforementioned date.

In a statement issued after a meeting between government and private sector representatives to discuss said protocol, the head of Tourism, Francisco Javier García, stated that “the most important thing is the health and well-being of tourists” and was convinced that “we will achieve that objective with the application of this protocol.”

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, who highlighted the importance of this type of measure “for the successful operation of the tourist centers, when they reopen their doors” on July 1.

Meanwhile, the president of the Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic (Asonahores), Paola Rainieri, said that the tourism sector “is ready to operate in this new dynamic,” according to the statement.

“We have come a long way with the lessons from other destinations and have incorporated good practices in all the standards,” he said.

The meeting was also attended by Dr. Alejandro Báez, executive director of the high-level government commission for the coronavirus; José Valdez, legal deputy director of the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC); and Mónica Infante, CEO of Dominican Airports XXI Century (Aerodom), among others.

Tourism is the main economic sector in the Dominican Republic, it contributes about 8% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and employs about 300,000 people, most of whom have been unemployed or with their contracts suspended since the pandemic broke out in the country.

The arrival of tourists to the Dominican Republic fell 43.4% between January and April, compared to the same period last year, due to the closure of borders decreed by COVID-19, according to data from the Central Bank.