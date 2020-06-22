Dominican hoteliers see recovery within 18 months

Santo Domingo.- With the approval of the operating protocol for the tourism sector, the country would receive between 60,000 and 100,000 tourists in July, said Dominican Republic Hotels and Tourism Association (Asonahores) vice president Andrés Marranzini.

He noted however that the sector will need a little more help, after assuring that it is very likely that it will not be 100% operational capacity beyond 2020.

Marranzini stressed that the estimated time for recovery is between 13 and 18 months and explained that 2021 would have to pass to recover the numbers close to 2018, which were the last best historical numbers for tourism in the country.

The Asonahores executive added that the entry of foreign visitors does not make a difference from the point of view of the risk of contagion from COVID-19.