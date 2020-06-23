Dominican tourism development will require a series of measures

Interview with the President of the Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic (ASONAHORES), Mr. Joel Santos, during a visit to the editorial office of the Hoy newspaper. Photo / Napoleon Mars 11/06/2018

The development of the Dominican tourism industry in this process of the coronavirus pandemic will require a series of measures to attack the situation that COVID-19 has generated, said the former president of the National Association of Hotels and Restaurants (Asonahores), Joel Santos.

According to Santos, joint measures and short and medium-term measures will be required.

“By way of conjunctures, favorable measures are required. We have to find a way to keep as many jobs as possible in this circumstance, and for this, the sector must receive collaboration from the State, from the point of view of a scheme such as the Employee Solidarity Assistance Fund (PHASE),” he said when talking online with the Dominican Association of Tourist Press.

Santos further pointed out that from the fiscal point of view, the sector would demand measures on the advance of the Income Tax, in addition to measures that are related to reducing for a time the taxes on the assets of the sector, which is a great burden.

Santos said that the electricity sector also hits the tourism sector hard, so he understands that this section must also be seen.

“From a financial point of view, financial institutions have to make resources available to the sector, from the point of view of working capital, so financial regulation must be oriented not to penalize institutions that can put the capital up and make it available for the tourism industry,” he indicated.

Given the reopening of the sector next month, he said that it must have sufficient credibility.