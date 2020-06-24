Dominican tourism clusters demand Gov. help to relaunch

Santo Domingo.- Representatives of the tourism clusters in the Dominican Republic’s on Tue. asked the Tourism Ministry to take a look at that sector in order to relaunch it after being hit by the pandemic.

Hato Mayor Province, Ecotourism and Agribusiness Cluster, president Carmen Ligia Barceló warned that more than 33,000 direct and indirect jobs are at stake due to the lack of government support to reopen the sector.

“We are talking about 12 provinces, we are talking about 510 companies dedicated in one way or another to tourism, of hotel rooms we are talking about above 6,500 rooms and of job creation we are talking about 33,000 direct and indirect jobs.”

The executive said the sector needs specific tax exemptions and support from the Tourism Ministry to relaunch destinations made up of micro, small and medium enterprises related to tourism.