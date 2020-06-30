Joy in the Dominican Republic due to the reopening of flights this Wednesday

The Dominican Airports XXI century company ( Aerodom ) announced the celebration next Wednesday of an act of receiving the first commercial passenger flights, after the reopening of national airports, scheduled for July 1.

Aerodom noted that with great joy they will be receiving the first passenger air operations this day after the airports were closed for more than three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic .

The act of reopening commercial flights as indicated by the concessionaire company is scheduled for 11:30 in the morning in the restricted area of ​​the B-6 boarding bridge, on the first level of the Las Americas International airport, according to Listín Diario.

The concessionaire of six of the main international airports in the Dominican Republic indicated that they are happy that after a long wait, the terminals will restart their commercial operations in strict adherence to the provisions established in the protocol to reactivate air services in the country.

It is recalled that the government ordered the closure of land borders and Dominican airports on March 19, following a request from the Ministry of Public Health in order to stop the progress of the new coronavirus.

Since that date, the terminals managed by Aerodom have remained practically closed, with the exception of some such as Las Americas International Airport ( AILA ), which during that period of the pandemic has received and dispatched numerous ferry flights, from New York, Spain, Panama, Puerto Rico, Miami, Venezuela, and other Caribbean islands.

For the reopening of flight operations, AILA has redesigned its facilities with strict sanitary measures both internally and externally in order to prevent passengers and visitors to the terminal from getting COVID-19.