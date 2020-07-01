Dominican Republic’s tourism reopens today, cautiously

Santo Domingo.- Today Wednesday, July 1, after it closed its borders for more than 100 days, Dominican airports and hotels will reopen to a world now defined by a pandemic.

For the Dominican Republic, tourism activity accounts for 8% of the GDP and last year it contributed 26% of the income in dollars that the country received, about US$7.5 billion, according to official data.

The reopening will be timid. This is expected from airport terminals and hotels. Today, when the Las Americas International Airport (AILA) in Santo Domingo begins to receive passengers, it will operate at barely a third of its normal traffic.

Of the 45 to 50 daily flights that it regularly received before the COVID-19 pandemic, this July 1, 14 flights will arrive in the terminal with origin or destination to New York, Boston, Miami, Orlando, San Juan and Madrid, according to the AILA programming.