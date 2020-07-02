High court rules against hotel project in protected area

Santo Domingo.- The Superior Administrative Court (TSA) on Wed. suspended the environmental permit 3771-19, issued by the Environment Ministry for the construction of a hotel in the Guaraguao-Punta Catuano Recreation Area, in Cotubanamá National Park, La Altagracia province (east).

The measure provisionally stops the works of the complex “Leaf Bayahibe,” by the Spanish group Globalia.

Ruling 0030-01-2020, of the TSA, comes months after the Executive Power suspended the construction work of the complex, “until a comprehensive study of all the legal and regulatory norms, as well as the international environmental commitments applicable to that protected area.”