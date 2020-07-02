Tourism Minister optimistic with tourism restart in Dominican Republic

The Tourism Minister, Francisco Javier García, was optimistic about the restart of tourism operations in the country and said that the Dominican Republic will regain its leadership in the region with the arrival of thousands of visitors.

He said that to guarantee the well-being and health of tourists, nationals, and expatriates, the authorities approved a rigorous protocol, which begins to apply immediately.

“Tourists from all over the world were eager to see the arrival of this great day, the restart of operations in tourism, the sector that contributes the most foreign exchange to the Dominican economy,” said Minister García.

He affirmed that together with the health protocol, a broad promotion campaign will be launched in the country and abroad that will guarantee that tourists “continue to prefer our country as their favorite destination.”

“Today is a great day for Dominican tourism, after the forced restrictions imposed by the pandemic. But rest assured that tourists from all over the world will once again choose us as their favorite destination and we will regain our leadership in the region,” emphasized García.

He also recalled that sanitation protocols, approved by consensus with the Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic (ASONAHORES), is the best guarantee that tourists will visit the Dominican Republic.