Flights at Puerto Plata Airport resume Saturday

Puerto Plata.- The Dominican Airports Management Company (Aerodom) on Friday said that starting Saturday the arrival of flights to Luperon Airport will resume.

In a press release, Aerodom said that flights are already scheduled for July that are to land at Luperón.

The start of air operations will begin with two daily flights to the United States from July 4, the airline JetBlue will have one daily flight to New York.

“From next Tuesday, July 7, there will also be a daily flight to Miami through American Airlines, which will allow the arrival and departure of Dominicans in foreign tourists.”