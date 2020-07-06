I want to go to a hotel, can I swim in the pool and beach in the Dominican Republic?

This question is part of the uncertainties that many tourists have before booking a hotel in times of coronavirus.

A few days ago I was talking to a friend. She told me that she wanted to go to a hotel in a tourist area in the east of the country, but she did not decide because she did not know if the pools and beaches are available.

This is the doubt of people who want to go out for a while to break with the confinement to which they have been subjected since the month of March by the COVID-19 pandemic, but who also want since they will invest that money, to enjoy all the amenities of the hotel.

If you have this in mind, you should know that you can take a swim at the beach or in the hotel pool. The authorities thought about this when preparing the official protocol for the tourism sector.

The only thing is that to access these spaces, both hoteliers and guests must comply with the provisions of the Ministry of Public Health from various angles.

Here are some of these measures that you should remember once you book and arrive at the hotel:

At the beach

At the entrance, there will be an adhesive tape for guests to line up to access the space. Face masks are optional for adults but are not recommended for children.

Use of pool

Within this, the physical distance will be enforced. Pool attendants and lifeguards will enforce this. Groups of friends and family who came together can gather in the water.

Reusable water toys such as floating devices, hammocks, games, water trampolines are limited. All guests should shower before entering the pool and disinfect their hands before entering the area.

Water slides

A facial mask is not allowed when guests go down the water slide and enter the water. The reusable water slide equipment will be disinfected after each guest (tubes, tables, mats, others).

Towels

The use of towel cards has been suspended in hotels and the identification information of the person using the towels, room number and other information will be documented instead.

COVID in tourism

The tourism sector in the Dominican Republic reopened its operations on July 1 after almost four months closed due to the measures ordered by the Executive Power to prevent the spread of the virus in the country.