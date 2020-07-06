JetBlue lands as Puerto Plata’s airport resumes flights

Puerto Plata.- With the arrival of 116 passengers from New York at 2:08pm on Saturday, on JetBlue flight B6-627, Puerto Plata’s International Airport resumed its suspended operations for more than three months due to Covid-19.

Also, about 69 passengers boarded the JetBlue Airbus A321 for return flight B6-1528, leaving at 3:25pm to Kennedy International Airport in the city of New York.

Starting Tuesday a daily flight to Miami, operated by American Airlines, will be added from Puerto Plata Airport, which will allow daily flights to two of the main connection centers, from where it will be possible to reach hundreds of destinations around the world.