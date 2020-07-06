United will resume its flights to the Dominican Republic in August

United Airlines announced that during August it plans to triple the number of flights operated compared to June, which will mean adding 25,000 domestic and international flights.

Given that demand continues at fairly low levels, the operation in August 2020 will be 40% of what it was during the same month last year.

In Latin America, the airline will resume and increase services on 35 routes, among which are:

Houston – Lima from August 3.

New York / Newark – Saint Paul from August 5.

Mexico – Chicago; Mexico – New York / Newark; Mexico – San Francisco.

San Salvador – Houston; San Salvador – New York / Newark; San Salvador – Los Angeles; San Salvador – Washington, DC.

Guatemala – Houston; Guatemala- New York / Newark; Guatemala- Los Angeles; Guatemala- Washington, DC.

In addition, facing the peak of the boreal summer season, it will increase the frequencies between Cancun and Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, New York / Newark, and San Francisco; and between New York / Newark and Punta Cana, Santiago and Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic.

As for Buenos Aires, for the moment the resumption of their flights from Houston is September 8.

In the United States, United plans to resume fifty new routes in August, operating at more than 200 airports, of which 147 will also have new frequencies. This will mean returning to service about 90 aircraft.

“In growing our programming we are taking the same realistic, data-driven approach that we used when we narrowed it down at the start of the pandemic. Demand is slowly coming back and we are developing enough capacity to anticipate the number of people traveling, adding flights to places we know they want to travel,” said Ankit Gupta, vice president of Domestic Network Planning.

Meanwhile, for Europe and Asia-Pacific, the company will resume its flights between Chicago, Brussels, and Frankfurt; between New York/Newark and Brussels, Munich and Zurich; between San Francisco and London; and depending on government authorization, between New Delhi, San Francisco, and New York/Newark.

Towards the Pacific, United will add a new flight between Chicago and Tokyo/Haneda; it will resume its flights between Hong Kong and San Francisco, continuing to Singapore; and also between San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai.

In general, United Airlines’ international network will represent 25% of what was prior to COVID-19, but it will grow 16% compared to July, according to AviacionOnline.com.