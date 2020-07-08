Abinader would focus his attention on preserving jobs in the Dominican Republic’s tourism sector

Luis Abinader, the newly elected president of the Dominican Republic, along with the group of economists who have accompanied him, promised to focus his action on preserving jobs, especially in dynamic sectors focused on tourism, free zones, agriculture, and attracting foreign investment, among others.

In addition, the Abinader administration will prioritize housing, health, and food security issues, where they will focus on the fiscal issue.

The President-elect for the presidential term of the Dominican Republic 2020-2024 was accompanied by several economic professionals during the electoral process, of which six worked directly with the new president.

The experts are: Hochi Vicente , coordinator of the economic team; Lisandro Macarrulla, coordinator of the Presidential Cabinet; economist Miguel Ceara Hatton , Juan Mendoza ; Joel Santos , tourism entrepreneur and financier Alejandro Fernandez W.

During the campaign, economists proposed various measures. Also, others have made different suggestions, but a fundamental issue that the next Government of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) must attack is, in addition to the sanitary measures to contain the advance of the Covid-19 coronavirus, is high unemployment.

It is recalled that, as a result of the impact of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, the economy has lost in the tens of thousands of jobs, especially in tourism sectors, free zones and other activities that have gradually begun to reintegrate its collaborators, many of them suspended and supported by the Government through the Solidarity Assistance Fund for Employment (FASE).