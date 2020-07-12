Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are visiting Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The American rapper Kanye West and his wife the model Kim Kardashian, are visiting the Dominican Republic, exclusively in the tourist area of ​​Punta Cana.

Although the reason for the visit is unknown, on Saturday images circulated on social networks of West in the company of his wife and other friends, enjoying the tourist attractions offered by the eastern part of the country.

The arrival in the country of Kanye and Kim have caused a stir on social networks, at a time when the country is in a tourism crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.