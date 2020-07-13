Forbes says Dominican beach among Caribbean’s best

Santo Domingo.- With summer on the horizon and the current ban in many European countries for travelers from the American continent, Caribbean beaches are likely to experience an increase in tourists in the coming months.

Forbes Central America reports that although all the precautions recommended by the different governments must be enforced, some of the sun and beach destinations in Central America and the Dominican Republic (CARD) stand out among the best in the Caribbean to visit this 2020.

Hopkins Bay, Belize:

“This small coastal town on the Caribbean Coast has a strip of extensive and beautiful beach, as well as a large freshwater lagoon. One of the best recommendations to do on this site is to take a kayak to watch the sunset over Victoria’s Peak, one of the highest mountains in Belize.

As to the Dominican Republic, the prestigious publication highlights Cayo Arena.

”Near the northwest coast, boats depart for Cayo Arena, a secluded beach where you can dive, as well as snorkel in shallow turquoise waters. This small sandbank is also an ideal place to get away from the crowded beaches, but yes, you have to get there early.”