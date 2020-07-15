Dreams Macao Beach Punta Cana reopens with strict protocol

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.- Executives of the hotel chain AMResorts on Tue. announced the reopening Thursday, July 9, of the Dreams Macao Beach Punta Cana Resorts & Spa, under its new program of quality, security and hygiene.

They said “360 degrees CleanComplete Verification” was utilized to receive first tourists to the beat of merengue.

Julio Peña, general manager of Dreams Macao Beach Punta Cana, explained that they have focused on providing confidence to hotel guests, which has one of the best beaches in the country, 500 suites with a private terrace and pools, “with an extraordinary view of the ocean.”

“All the staff of the luxurious hotel, located just 40 minutes from the Punta Cana International Airport, is committed to offering an unrivaled experience, complying with a series of regulations and rigorous cleaning.”