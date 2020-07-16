To face crisis Dominican Republic hoteliers want a solid Minister

Santo Domingo.- The country’s economic and tourism recovery requires that a person with solid experience in the sector be appointed to head the Tourism Ministry and who is known by international actors to generate the necessary confidence and credibility.

That official should also allow a fast movement of the pieces that move tourism, the Dominican Republic Hotels and Tourism Association (Asonahores) affirmed Wed.

Asonahores, executive vice president Andrés Marranzini made the statement when interviewed on the radio program El Sol de la Mañana.

“The truth is that in this very special situation the economic recovery of our country is not possible without tourism, and to start this sector you need a person with solid experience in this productive activity,” says the press release.