The entire Caribbean can continue to receive British tourism except for the Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic.- The list of countries that the UK authorities allow their fellow citizens to travel to, considering the risks of getting the coronavirus to be minor, registered a single change and this was to close travel to Serbia.

Everything else remains the same, including that the entire Caribbean can continue to receive British tourism, with the exception of the Dominican Republic.

The UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), which assesses risks to British citizens, including public health assessments, released its first list on July 3 after it carried out, it said, a detailed assessment of countries and territories that “no longer present an unacceptably high risk to Britons traveling abroad.”