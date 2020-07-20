Civil Defense clarifies hotel zone beaches to remain open in DR

The Civil Defense explained that the beaches of the hotel zones of the main tourist destinations in the country remain open.

The agency announced a list of 227 points in rivers, lakes, springs and popular-use beaches near urban areas that were closed, but clarified that the decision does not apply to beaches in the country’s tourist areas.

This measure seeks to maintain physical distance due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the country.

“For your safety and that of yours. You will soon be able to enjoy them, but for now, be cautious, ”says the notice.

The closed beaches and river bahts are located in Santo Domingo, Boca Chica, Guerra, Pedro Brand, Monte Plata, Bayaguana, Sabana Grande de Boyá, Yamasá, Santiago, Puerto Plata, Mao, Gaspar Hernández, Santiago Rodríguez, Montecristi, Villa Vásquez, San Pedro de Macorís, Juan Dolio and Hato Mayor.

In addition, La Romana, El Seibo, La Altagracia, Duarte, Nagua, Samaná, Jarabacoa, La Vega, Monseñor Nouel, Cotuí, Sánchez Ramírez, Peravia, San Cristóbal, San José de Ocoa, Barahona, Azua, Las Matas de Farfán, San Juan and Elías Piñas.