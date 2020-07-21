State of Emergency mustn’t ‘hobble’ tourism’s recovery

Santo Domingo.- Businessman and member of the Tourism Commission of President-elect Luis Abinader, Joel Santos, waned Tue. that the state of emergency cannot “hobble” the tourism sector’s recovery process.

Upon his arrival at the Hodelpa Nicolás de Ovando, where the president-elect has established his operations center pending the transfer of command on August 16, Santos stressed that this process is already slow and cannot be delayed any longer.

“With the number of tourists that are being received, I understand that you can look for intermediate terms to find a solution in that sense because it must be remembered that the tourism sector recovers in a way little by little and therefore you cannot cut off that process.”

The former president of the Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic (Asonahores) said the special measures cannot conflict with the tourism industry.

Regarding the closure of the swimming spots, Santos indicated that the Government has the tools to comply with the special provisions and that this particular measure was decreed to avoid crowds.