Dominican Minister of Tourism describes Vogue trash beach photo as unfair and lacking objectivity

Tourism Minister Francisco Javier García described the publication by Vogue magazine about a Dominican beach that is full of garbage as unfair and said that its disclosure “lacks journalistic balance and objectivity.” He stated that this image does not correspond to the reality of the beautiful and well-groomed beaches of the Dominican Republic, a leading tourism country in the Caribbean region.

In a letter sent to Edward Enningful, editor of the English magazine, Garcia expressed his surprise and “concern regarding the unfortunate decision to present the photograph of a contaminated site in Samaná as part of the covers of the Vogue Challenge 14th Special Commission Landscape Covers.”

Vogue UK’s decision, adds the letter, to “point out a problem in the Dominican Republic by comparing it with beautiful images from other destinations is unfair and lacks balance and objectivity. We consider this to be a contempt of journalistic ethics and values.”

He clarifies that the photo was taken at the mouth of the Yuna River, without much access and far from the main beaches.