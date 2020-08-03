A US$90M boost for Santo Domingo’s ‘Colonial Zone’

Santo Domingo.- The second tranche of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) loan with the government for the Colonial City began to be executed, after all authorities signed off on the project.

Around 90 million dollars will be allocated to the tourism and urban development of Santo Domingo’s “Colonial Zone.” Financing was at risk as not everyone had signed the authorization for a loan that had already been approved by Congress last November.

The loan had to be signed by the representatives of all the entities involved: the IDB, the ministries of Culture and Tourism, and the National District Council.