Cap Cana resumes construction of 4,106 new rooms in Dominican Republic

With an estimated investment of approximately US $237 million

Investors maintain their commitment to DR tourism

Construction of tourist projects generates 2,200 jobs

The construction of hotels, villas, and apartments within the Cap Cana hotel and residential tourist destination has been rapidly activated since the reopening of work, business, and commercial activities in the country.

In that sense, the Margaritaville by Karisma hotel on Juanillo beach, the II Lago at Cap Cana apartments, the Siete Mares by Logroval residential tower, and the development of the new Las Iguanas Golf Residences lot area.

In addition, in Ciudad Las Canas, the Jazz Lounge, Cana Mar and Cana Alta residential projects are some of the projects that have restarted their construction, demonstrating the confidence that local and international investors have in this destination and in the Dominican Republic.

The restart of construction immediately represents the generation of 2,200 jobs added to more than 4,106 new hotel rooms that these buildings will contribute to the growth and tourism development of the country, especially in times of global pandemic and economic recession.

The development of tourism, residential, and hotel real estate projects globally represents an estimated investment of about $ 237 million, according to El Caribe.

The massive cancellations of employees, the stoppage of buildings, and even the closure of hotels and projects have strongly impacted the sector, so the continued development of these buildings represents an immediate contribution to the Dominican economy, as well as a vote of confidence in the legal security of the country.

Cap Cana has shown its commitment to contribute to the economic and social growth of Dominicans by creating a leading tourist and real estate destination whose investment exceeds US $ 2.5 billion.

To date, the destination has twenty-six residential areas and important hotel chains such as the Secrets Cap Cana hotel by AMResorts, the Hyatt and Sanctuary hotels by Grupo Playa, the TRS in Palladium and the Eden Roc hotel, which provide more than five thousand rooms and where today thousands of Dominicans continue to work in the tourism, services and construction sector.