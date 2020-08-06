Collado agrees to work to revitalize the tourism of North coast of Dominican Republic

The Minister of Tourism designated by President-elect Luis Abinader, David Collado, met with the President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Hotels and Condominiums of Playa Dorada, César José De los Santos.

The meeting was used to discuss the tourist reality of Puerto Plata and the emblematic hotel complex of Playa Dorada, its history, and its potential.

They agreed to work hard to rescue tourism in the north and for the revitalization of the most important sector of the provincial economy.

They also established the need for the elaboration and execution of plans that come to strengthen tourism, also making it more inclusive and developing new niches. These can be perfectly captured by the extraordinary conditions of the tourist destination of Puerto Plata.

De los Santos thanked the receptiveness of the minister who will assume his duties on August 16 and his willingness to support the destination of Puerto Plata.