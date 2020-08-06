Tourist trickle dash Dominican hoteliers’ rebound hopes

Santo Domingo.- Although the country opened its borders to receive foreign visitors and residents after three months of closure, tourism activity has not had the push expected by business leaders in the sector.

And the concern that the uncertainty created by the Covid-19 would limit the arrival of tourists, the hoteliers were upbeat. However, the result dictates otherwise.

Few passengers have arrived: just 133,305 entered in July through the Dominican airports, which include Las Americas, which is the second largest in the arrival of tourists to the country (the main one is Punta Cana) El DÍA reports.

Those 133,305 tourists mean a decrease of 75.4% compared to the 504,821 tourists received in the same month last year.