US alert persists so that American citizens do not travel to the DR

The United States Department of State maintains the recommendation to its citizens not to travel to the Dominican Republic due to the risk of contagion from COVID-19. The US government marked the DR in red for being one of the countries where tourists should not travel.

“Do not travel to the Dominican Republic due to health and safety measures and conditions related to COVID-19,” the statement said.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, its acronym in English has issued a health advisory for level 3 travel for the Dominican Republic due to COVID-19.

“Travelers to the Dominican Republic may experience border closings, airport closings, travel bans, stay-at-home orders, business closings, and other emergency conditions within the Dominican Republic due to COVID-19,” highlights the Department. of State.

In the web portal of the State Department it is indicated which are the travel warnings that go from the normal exercise of precautions, the exercise of increased precaution, consider traveling and the one of not traveling, the latter points to the Dominican Republic.

In the Dominican Republic, 76,536 confirmed cases of Covid-19, and 1,246 deaths have been reported.

The State Department warns that US citizens do not travel to the country or leave as soon as it is safe to do so. In these cases, the State Department provides additional advice for travelers in these areas in the travel notice. Conditions in any country can change at any time.

In addition to warnings about the health crisis, they also warn tourists about violent crimes, including armed robbery, manslaughter, and sexual assault.

This Thursday the United States Government withdrew the global health alert imposed in March that recommended its citizens to avoid international travel to dozens of destinations, however the Dominican Republic remains on the red list.