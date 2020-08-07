Vogue magazine staff will visit DR to “support tourism”

The Dominican Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Hugo Guiliani Cury, revealed that staff from the British magazine Vogue will visit the Dominican Republic to support the tourism sector.

Cury said that he obtained the information after participating in a videoconference with the magazine’s editors after generating a debate over the photograph published in the print media that showed a Dominican beach full of garbage.

He expressed that during the meeting “they felt that something had not been done well.”

“It was not a contest to show ugly things, it was to promote the beauty of the countries,” said the ambassador in the program El Sol de Mañana, while ensuring that he was amazed when he saw the publication.

On the other hand, in his capacity as an economist, he expressed that the economic recovery after the effects of the pandemic in the Caribbean country “will be long.”

“Let’s not expect travelers until at least the end of the year,” he said.

He advocated expansionary monetary policies on the part of the country to continue in the face of the crisis.

“I think we have to think about ourselves; with our own resources to continue forward,” he concluded by saying.