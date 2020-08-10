Arrival of tourists to the Dominican Republic falls by 61% in the first semester

In the first semester of 2020, the arrival of tourists to the country by air was reduced by 61% compared to the same period of the previous year, according to data in the January-June Tourism Barometer.

In the document, prepared by the Technical Vice Ministry of Tourism, under the leadership of Radhamés Martínez Aponte, with data from the Central Bank, it is indicated that 1,394,091 non-resident visitors arrived by air in January-June, which in absolute terms represented a decrease in 2,181,207 visitors.

It stands out that the markets with the best performance in the period were: Finland with 70.3%, Ireland 85.6%, Bulgaria 1.5%, and Sucia 0.3%.

The Punta Cana International Airport registered a 64.6% decrease during the first half of the year compared to the same period of 2019. The terminal received 735,531 non-resident foreign visitors.

While at the Las Américas International Airport ( AILA ), the influx of visitors was reduced by 59.8%, and 196,206 arrived, according to the local press.

Through La Romana, 58,732 arrived for a decrease of 38.3%, Cibao 44,285 for a decline of 63.8%, and La Isabela 4,283 a reduction of 53.7%; Also, Puerto Plata and El Catey registered a negative behavior of 49.5% and 49.4%, respectively.