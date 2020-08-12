Puerto Plata leads in cruise passengers with 875,059

Santo Domingo.- During 2019 the Dominican Republic received 513 cruise ship dockings for a total of 1,500,537 visitors, of which 1,116,172 were passengers and 384,365 crew members, significantly activating the economy in the communities where each port is located.

Diario Libre reports that Puerto Plata was the tourist destination that received the most cruise passengers: 875,059 visitors, followed by La Romana with 448,584, Santo Domingo with 77,851, Samaná with 70,494 and Cap Cana with 28,549.

The information was offered by the Ministry of Tourism, in a statement, where it noted that the cruise industry in the Dominican Republic has grown dramatically in recent years, from 423,584 passengers in 2011 to 1,116,172 in 2019.

These data were offered during a ceremony where the Florida and Caribbean Cruise Association FCCA thanked the Minister of Tourism, Francisco Javier García, for the support offered to this international institution and the cruise industry of the Dominican Republic to over the years.