Abinader’s government will seek to keep jobs in hotels and restaurants throughout DR

Joel Santos, tourism advisor to the current government, headed by Luis Abinader, acknowledged that the reactivation of the country’s tourism sector would take between 18 to 24 months since many factors will prevent a full recovery in less time.

“Especially because of the economic situation the world is experiencing as a result of the pandemic,” he added.

He indicated that, therefore, the next authorities are interested in implementing initiatives that can maintain employment levels in hotels and restaurants and create financial incentives.

“We need to implement measures that do not penalize the sector, that does not cause electricity increases, laws that protect this economical line so that the recovery is much faster,” he emphasized in the Esta Noche Mariacela program.