Collado plans strategic alliances with Expedia to boost DR tourism

Minister of Tourism, David Collado, with Freddy Domínguez, vice president in Latin America and the Caribbean of the travel agency Expedia Group

AGENCY GENERATES 45% OF US TOURISTS VISITING THE DR

The Minister of Tourism, David Collado, met with Freddy Domínguez, vice president in Latin America and the Caribbean of the travel agency Expedia Group, to carry out strategic alliances to strengthen the country as a tourist destination.

He highlighted that Expedia Group generates 45% of US tourists visiting the Dominican Republic and 15% worldwide.

“Meeting with Domínguez, VP for Latam and the Caribbean of Expedia Group, which generates 45% of US tourists and 15% of world tourists to the DR. Making alliances to integrate them into our regional positioning strategy, to strengthen the country as a tourist destination,” Collado posted on his Twitter account.

He also held a meeting with executives of the Inter-American Development Bank ( IDB ) headed by representative Miguel Coronado Hunter. They coordinated initiatives and verification of the second phase of the execution of the Integral Program for Tourism and Urban Development of the Colonial City, with Amin Abel Santos as coordinator of the executing unit of said project.