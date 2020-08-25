Tourism Plan for a pandemic in the DR will be known this afternoon

Santo Domingo, DR

The Government of Luis Abinader will announce this afternoon the tourism sector’s plan in the face of the new coronavirus pandemic, as reported on Tuesday by the Administrative Minister of the Presidency, José Ignacio Paliza, in a visit to Listín Diario.

David Collado, current Minister of Tourism, expressed days after his appointment (on July 21) that his team was preparing “ a health implementation plan that can guarantee that people have the necessary conditions so that our (tourism) sector can program his agenda from now to December.”

Also, he said that the private sector is also collaborating in the plan to report for the reopening of the industry before the end of the year.

The official also expressed that even though tourism is “in a difficult situation,” he will take up the challenge with “great humility and with the responsibility that characterizes it.”