Santo Domingo Tourism Cluster, hoteliers seek competitiveness

Santo Domingo.- The Tourism Cluster and the Hotel Association of Santo Domingo signed a strategic alliance to boost the competitiveness of tourism in Santo Domingo, and promote its restoration in the face of the crisis that currently affects the sector due to COVID-19.

According to a press release, both entities consider it essential to relaunch the tourism industry in the capital, through a strategic development plan that allows generating a unified and participatory vision among all the actors and associations involved in tourism.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has posed a challenge never before experienced to the tourism sector. That is why we salute and support the Responsible recovery plan for the tourism sector” that has just been launched by President Luis Abinader together with Tourism Minister David Collado, as it’s a robust project that takes into account the real needs that has the tourism industry to speed up its recovery.”

“From the Cluster we will continue working together for our sector and for our city. This alliance that we signed today with the Hotel Association brings us closer to this objective,” said Mónika Infante Henríquez, president of the Santo Domingo Tourism Cluster.

With the alliance, “a common work agenda is established for both entities, which will be managed through a permanent public-private work table, in which collegiate solutions to the problems or priorities identified will be defined and a collective vision of development will be generated. Sustainable tourism promoting the heritage, historical, cultural and human value, as well as all the accommodation, gastronomic, commercial and leisure offer of the city.”