Dominican President Luis Abinader continues his agenda in Pedernales

In order to study this area and to develop tourism, President Abinader will start his agenda at 9:00 in the morning.

Santo Domingo, DR

This Sunday, the President of the Republic, Luis Abiander, continues with the plan that he has been developing since yesterday in Pedernales, in the southern region of the Dominican Republic.

To study this area to develop tourism, President Abinader meets from 9:00 in the morning with representatives of the local civil society, made up of its Chamber of Commerce, the Catholic and Christian churches, the producers of avocados in the area, the Fishermen’s Association, and the tourist center of Pedernales.

According to the agenda shared by the Government House, the president will meet at 10:45 in the morning at the Rancho Tipico Cueva de las Águilas restaurant, with the commission of business people who will accompany him on his trip, and when the noon they will have a lunch in that same place.

At 1:15 PM, the president will go to Bahía de las Águilas to inspect the place, where he will be for more than an hour.

Finally, at 2:30 in the afternoon, the president will return to the capital of the Republic.

This Saturday, President Abinader arrived in the southern part of the country by helicopter accompanied by the first lady, Raquel Arbaje, and her eldest daughter.

On Saturday night, the president met with the Political Commission of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) and then had the rest of it free.

Next tourist pole?

Abinader has spoken extensively about his desire to turn Pedernales into a tourist destination and has already made contact with a foreign specialist in project designs of this category. Additionally, he has been conducting meetings with local investors to launch the project and create thousands of direct and indirect jobs.

These plans also contemplate the development of a hotel, airport, and other infrastructure construction projects.