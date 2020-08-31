Bar and restaurant owners in Dominican Republic will not pay for electricity until January 2021

AFTER REACHING AN AGREEMENT WITH EDESUR, DAVID COLLADO, MINISTER OF TOURISM, REPORTED

The Minister of Tourism, David Collado, announced that the owners of bars and restaurants would not pay for electrical energy power until January due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He reported that after reaching an agreement with the administrator of Edesur, Milton Morrison, the owners of the businesses will have a loan until the first month of the next year 2021 and will receive financing.

“What they are going to do is not charge the power, which is a fixed charge, and it will be financed as of January as well, and they will be given credit. This will be delegated through Asonahores with Edesur authorized by the President of the Republic,” he explained during a meeting this Monday with Asonahores executives.

Also, he indicated that “This will be of great help to this sector that is experiencing an unprecedentedly challenging situation and that, for the most part, are young entrepreneurs, that no one has given a helping hand.”