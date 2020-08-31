President’s visit stirs the SW’s tourism dream

Pedernales, Dominican Republic.- President Luis Abinader’s two-day visit to Pedernales province (southwest) suggests that tourism development in that area could be one of the main legacies of his 4-year term.

The president sees tourism as one of the main axes for the recovery of the Dominican economy, drastically affected, like the rest of the world, by the pandemic.

Within this initiative in favor of Dominican tourism, Abinader set his sights on Pedernales, whose development for years has been a promise of several leaders.

The region boasts unrivaled conditions to become one of the main destinations in the Caribbean and all of America, with attractions such as the Enriquillo salt lake, the Pelempito canyon and Bahia de las Aguilars beach.