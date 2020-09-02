President Abinader: “We will give each tourist who comes to the Dominican Republic free medical insurance”

SANTO DOMINGO. – The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, said that the Dominican Government would provide tourists who come to the country free medical insurance, as part of the measures to relaunch tourism in the coronavirus pandemic face.

The head of state expressed himself in those terms this Tuesday during an interview with CNN in Spanish and the journalist Camilo Egaña.

“This is a novelty we offer to the entire international tourism sector,” said the president. While maintaining that the delivery of medical insurance would ensure that “if (the tourist) has any contagion or becomes hospitalized, which is a minimal possibility, the Dominican government will pay both the medical costs and transfer to their country of origin.”

Abinader said that “our country is open and has all the conditions for tourists to come without major problems and risk of contagion. The same risks of contagion they have in their country of origin would also exist here.”

He added that the tourist would have the opportunity to enjoy the friendship of the Dominican friendship and also the beautiful beaches that the country has.

During his speech, the president said that the country had treated COVID-19 “in the appropriate way, in terms of its medical protocol, that we are extending it.” He also indicated that the government is prepared to attend to anyone infected.

The tourism recovery plan, presented last week by Abinader, aims to alleviate the pandemic’s effects in a sector that contributes around 8% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and has been seriously hit by the pandemic.

To see a video interview with CNN, click here.