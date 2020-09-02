Travelers will not need COVID-19 tests as of September 15

Las Americas Airport. As of the 15th of this month, travelers will not be asked for any type of coronavirus test, prior to allowing them to enter the country.

The information was passed to the Executive Directorate of the Dominican Airports Company Siglo 21 (Aerodom), which is in charge of the management of six air terminals, including Las Américas, by the commission that executes the measures and the sanitary protocol, against the

Covid -19.

The institution’s spokesman, Luis José López Mena, reported that the provision includes passengers of all nationalities, including Dominicans residing abroad.

“As of the 15th of this month, there will be no massive tests against the coronavirus as it was being carried out, but neither will any type of examination be required from passengers, prior to allowing their entry into the country,” expressed López Mena.

He also indicated that if necessary, random tests of rapid application will be made, as established by the provision of the Official Commission that applies the sanitary protocol and control measures of Covid-19.

The Aerodom executive said that also from that date the Government will implement medical insurance for all foreign visitors while they remain in the country.

The regulations issued by the government seek to increase the flow of tourists to the Dominican Republic, a sector that has been severely affected as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic.