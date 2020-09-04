Fair looks to jumpstart internal tourism

Santo Domingo.- To showcase the numerous options for internal tourism, promote good sanitary practices and create opportunities for the progress of entrepreneurs and MYPimes in this new normal are the three cardinal points of the National Fair of Internal Tourism, Well-being and Productivity.

“Stay in the Dominican Republic” is scheduled for December 5 and 6, at the National Botanical Garden.

According to its coordinator Activil Modeste, it will be an activity for the whole family that will include face-to-face activities, with free electronic pre-reservation entry by schedule for attendees.

“With this we guarantee adequate capacity management, preventive logistics, distancing and constant sanitation of the areas where the trainings, talks and exhibitions will take place, as well as digital platforms through which photographic contests will be developed to show the best of. Dominican Republic,” she said.