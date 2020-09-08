Minister reiterates: Tourism restarts Sept. 15

Santo Domingo..- Tourism Minister, David Collado, on Mon. stressed that on September 15, the implementation of the responsible recovery plan for tourism from Covid 19, recently presented by the Government, will begin.

Among the measures to be implemented as part of the plan is to present COVID-19 tests with negative results at the airports prior to entering the country, since non-invasive random tests will be carried out, with a PCR test developed in Israel that uses breath.

The official said that airports will have strict sanitary protocols with the taking the temperature, distance and masks.

Collado said all short-stay tourists (non-resident foreigners) who enter the country from Sept. 15 to Dec. 31 will have a traveler assistance plan during their first stay in a hotel with an operating license, which includes emergencies in the event of contagion, and will be covered by the Dominican Government.