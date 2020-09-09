Rainieri favors a reduction in the hours of the ‘curfew’ to boost tourism of Dominican Republic

RANIERI PROPOSES THAT IT START FROM 8:00 AT NIGHT ON WEEKENDS

Saturdays and Sundays are when domestic tourism is most mobilized

The state of emergency and curfew established by the Government of Luis Abinader for a new period of 25 days out of 45 approved by the Senate and Chamber of Deputies to prevent contagion of Covid-19, limits the reactivation of tourism.

In this sense, Frank Rainieri, CEO of Grupo Puntacana, expressed interest in reducing the hours of the “curfew” to boost the tourism sector in the Dominican Republic.

He said he would prefer it to start at 8:00 at night instead of 5:00 in the afternoon on Saturdays and Sundays since 8 pm would allow enough time for tourists residing in Santo Domingo and other country points to arrive home on time when they leave the hotels.

And it is on weekends that the internal tourism mobilizes to the tourist points of the country.

Rainieri explained that he is aware that these points must be discussed among all sectors before “reporting” or exposing the issue publicly after his opinion.

“The important thing now is to work and reach agreements that motivate to boost the sector. This is the best time to talk to achieve good results and then make it known,” he stressed during his participation in the last meeting with tourism managers led by David Collado, Minister of Tourism.