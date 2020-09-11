From Aruba and St Maarten to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, JetBlue to Launch Big Caribbean Expansion

JetBlue is set to launch a major Caribbean expansion in November, the carrier announced this week, with new routes across the region from Aruba to St Maarten.

On Nov. 19, JetBlue will be launching seven new nonstop routes to the wider Caribbean region, all out of Newark Liberty International Airport.

That will include one daily flight to Aruba; two daily flights to Cancun; one daily flight to Montego Bay, Jamaica; one daily flight to Nassau, The Bahamas; one daily flight to Providenciales, Turks, and Caicos; one daily flight to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; and one daily flight to St Maarten.

JetBlue will also be offering MINT on select flights on both the Aruba and St Maarten routes, the company said.

The Manchebo Beach Resort in Aruba.

The new routes are “aimed at immediately generating cash and capturing traffic on a variety of new, nonstop routes – many never flown before by the airline,” JetBlue said.

“This is the latest example of JetBlue’s ability to be nimble and play offense as we quickly adjust to new customer behaviors and booking patterns,” said Scott Laurence, head of revenue and planning at JetBlue. “This latest series of new routes – even in the current environment – advances our revised network strategy, returns more aircraft to the skies, and doubles down on our ability to generate more cash sooner.”

The new Eclipse at Half Moon resort in Jamaica.

It’s a huge boost for many Caribbean destinations that have seen a reduction in airlift amid the ongoing pandemic.

The carrier has already launched reservations on all of the aforementioned routes.

For more, visit JetBlue.