Dominican Republic Travel Resource Center available for travelers

A great tool to connect in open conversations with potential travelers.

The Dominican Republic Travel Resource Center is an online initiative from the Ministry of Tourism of the Dominican Republic (MITUR), in partnership with the country’s entire tourism industry to deliver accurate information to future visitors with the goal of assisting them in making future travel decisions to the Dominican Republic.

The mission of the Travel Resource Center, www.drtravelcenter.com, is to engage in an open conversation with potential travelers to the Dominican Republic, giving them all the tools, guidance and peace of mind they need in the short and mid-term to select a destination. It is the best and most innovative way to deliver relevant, useful, and timely information to visitors with current reservations or those in the planning process.

The platform allows visitors to listen to industry updates from trusted industry sources and provides live assistance via chat to any questions that they might have.

This new interactive tool also features travel articles published in credible travel industry outlets and other media that provide a balanced overview of how traveling is changing after the COVID-19 global pandemic.

At the Dominican Republic, our guests’ well-being has always been our priority. This has not changed. That is why we are hard at work to ensure that all future travel to the Dominican Republic is a safe and pleasurable experience.