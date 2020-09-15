Qatar Airways revives its plan to make the Dominican Republic its regional hub

“Qatar should be the Dominican transshipment port for Asian tourism and the Dominican Republic should be the logistics center for Qatar in the Americas.”

Is the clear vision of His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad To the Thani, Emir of Qatar, who received a strong impetus to make it happen with the meeting between Thierry Antinori, head of Strategy and Transformation of Qatar Airways, and Federico Alberto Cuello Camilo, Dominican ambassador in Qatar.

During the meeting, Ambassador Cuello presented the study commissioned by the embassy with funding from the Ministry of Tourism ( Mitur ) documenting that the direct flights from Qatar to the Dominican Republic are more feasible than 11 existing flights to comparable distances, including all flights between Qatar and Australia.

Antinori attended the meeting accompanied by the Senior Vice Presidents for Corporate Planning, Morten Loej, and for Aeropolitical and Corporate Affairs, Fathi Atti.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Cuello came to the company Kassem At the Ajineh, general manager of the Group Madaeen to the Doha and chairman of the management committee of the Dominican Chamber of Commerce in Qatar ( DomCham-Qatar ).

Ambassador Cuello concluded the meeting by thanking Qatar Airways for keeping its flight network running during the pandemic, which has been essential for the resilience of many destinations, helping them to continue the flow of air cargo and the movement of stranded passengers.

“That is why the Dominican Republic wants Qatar Airways. Our efforts to develop the route will not be derailed the next time we have a global emergency,” he said.

The participants agreed to meet later to continue studying key aspects that need to be evaluated in more detail, according to a statement.