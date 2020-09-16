Recovery Plan aims to reactivate tourist arrivals

Santo Domingo.- Yesterday Tuesday, the Dominican Government’s Recovery Plan began to reactivate the arrival of tourists to the country in the face of the pandemic.

To ensure that the new measures in the air terminals of the tourist areas are complied with, Tourism Minister, David Collado, toured the Las Américas, La Romana and Punta Cana international airports.

Listín Diario reports that Collado verified that thermometers and breath tests are a hope for the industry’s push to regain its splendor.

Collado, who has deep roots in the private sector, assured that health protocols are being complied with.