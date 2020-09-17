Frank Rainieri advocates extension of curfew at 7:00 p.m. on Sundays in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo, DR

The president of the Puntacana Group, Frank Rainieri, considered that the curfew should be extended on Sundays until 7:00 at night so that national tourists do not have to leave the city in the early hours of the morning.

“It will not change anything to modify it until 7:00 at night. We will see the results,” revealed to Listín Diario, the tourist businessman, who accompanied the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, on a visit to the Punta Cana International Airport.

The head of the Puntacana Group said that if the population has waited until now with the curfew, it can continue with the measure at the end of the month until it ends, since “we must not rush.”

Rainieri stressed that he has already discussed this issue with Collado, but emphasized that for now, the important thing is that Punta Cana has two weeks free of COVID-19, even in communities that are not residential.

He said that this is because a comprehensive work has been done, not only thinking about tourism but also about the communities.

“The most important thing is that the protocols are being strictly followed, not only at the airport because if we don’t work in hospitality and the community, we are lame. Here you work on three legs. The airport has a protocol that is the same as that used by the World Civil Aviation Organization; the Dominican government has agreed to implement,” he added.

He emphasized that hoteliers must take responsibility for the purchase of tests to help the government and that workers in tourist areas are vaccinated when the vaccine comes out.

He assured that this is the significant step that has been needed for a few months, but the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, has supported them from day one, telling them that to “talk about tourism, you have to face COVID-19.” Therefore, all entities are working hand in hand because this industry is not a fashion or a luxury, but the most important one in the country.

According to Rainieri, a public-private alliance has formed between the government and the hoteliers of Punta Cana, where the C5I and the Armed Forces have been working for three months and controlling the coronavirus in the communities because it is essential that the Association of Neighbors follow up and actively support.

In Punta Cana, the C5I carries out the operations, and the Ministry of Public Health and Civil Defense, Asonahores, Grupo Punta Cana, and the Rotary Club provide support to ensure this operation has better results.

“If a family is detected where there is COVID-19, but it is not necessary to intern them, that family, if it is of limited resources, needs to go to work and there comes the contamination. What is done is that through the tourist police, hot food is brought to your home so that they do not go out, and the neighbors make sure that this is done,” Rainieri commented.