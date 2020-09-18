Abinader highlights in his speech investment and projects to promote the Dominican tourism sector

Upon completing the first month at the helm of the government, President Luis Abinader is hard at work to transform the country through urgent actions against COVID-19 and the recovery of tourism.

To talk about the goals, the president spoke last Wednesday at the national level to explain the actions to be taken to boost the Dominican economy through the productive sectors, including tourism.

“The investment of 420 million pesos for the tourism sector to recover, because it is an engine in the creation of jobs for the benefit of the economy of the Dominican Republic,” he said.

The president cited planning to begin construction of the Ámbar highway that runs from Santiago to Puerto Plata and convert the port of Manzanillo into a large logistics operations center, as well as a power generator to create thousands of jobs.

He also referred to the project to build 3,000 hotel rooms in the tourist area of Pedernales, always respecting the environment.

“The economic reactivation and the generation of jobs require us to mobilize all the investment instruments that are within our reach,” he said.

He argued that change “is everyone’s task, it is a shared purpose and we all make the best team.”