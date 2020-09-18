Tourist insurance was put into effect in the Dominican Republic

It is available from September 15 to December 31

Santo Domingo, DR

The Ministry of Tourism, the Reserve Bank, and Reserve Insurance signed a cooperation agreement, which seeks to contribute to taking care of the health, well-being, and safety of tourists and promoting, in addition, a sustainable recovery of the sector, as part of the plan of recovery of responsible tourism in the face of Covid-19.

The agreement, called the DR Safe Tourism Assistance Plan, was signed by the Minister of Tourism, David Collado; the general manager of the Reserve Bank, Samuel Pereyra; and Víctor Rojas, executive vice president of Seguros Reservas.

“To guarantee visitor safety, especially in terms of health, we have designed the innovative Safe Tourism Assistance Plan, the product of a joint effort between the Ministry of Tourism, Reserve Insurance and the Reserve Bank, the entity that will provide financing for this plan. assistance,” informed Samuel Pereyra, general administrator of Banreservas.

David Collado, Minister of Tourism, said that with this initiative the country is a pioneer in the region and constitutes significant and timely support to the Government’s provisions for the responsible recovery of tourism, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Convinced of the importance of tourism as the nerve center of the economy and from our instance, with the support of the Reserve Bank and working together with the Ministry of Tourism to guarantee safe tourism, we offer a solution to our visitors, ensuring their care in the hands specialized,” expressed the executive vice president of Seguros Reservas.

Rojas explained that every tourist who visits a hotel in the Dominican Republic will be granted an assistance plan with coverage of medical emergencies, including COVID-19, medications in-hospital care, emergency medical transportation, hotel expenses for hospitalization, flight change expenses due to medical emergency, and legal assistance, among other coverages.

Cost-free

This plan, he said, will be offered at no cost to tourists from September 15 to December 31, 2020, covered 100% by the Dominican State.

On August 25, President Luis Abinader Corona announced a set of initiatives to address the challenges facing the tourism sector as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and ensure that the country continues to be a safe travel destination.