New airport the key to develop Dominican SW’s tourism

Pedernales, Dominican Republic.- Public Private Alliance (DGAPP) director Sigmund Freund on Sun. said the construction of an airport in the southwestern province is among the infrastructure works within the Tourism Development Plan.

He said the Plan will have greater economic impact over that area, because it will facilitate the international connection so direct flights can arrive from different parts of the world.

Over the weekend the official toured the cave and beach at Cabo Rojo, Bahía de las Águilas, the boardwalk, the airstrip, the border, the binational market and other areas of that province targeted for tourism development projects, in the company of business leaders, officials and members of their work team.